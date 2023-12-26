Hywel Dda Health Charities – the official charity of the Hywel Dda University Health Board – has used donations to buy 300 head torches for community nurses across the county.

The head torches will aid visibility for nurses working into the night as they provide medical and nursing care to patients in their homes and outside of traditional hospital settings.

Craig Jones, clinical lead nurse, said: “We are so grateful for donations to our NHS charity that has purchased the head torches for community nurses supporting patients across Carmarthenshire.”

Nicola Llewelyn, head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, said: “The support of our local communities enables us to provide services over and above what the NHS can provide in the three counties of Hywel Dda and we are extremely grateful for every donation we receive.”