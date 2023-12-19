A JURY has retired to consider whether two drivers caused the death of 21-year-old Ella Smith by dangerous driving.
Emma Price and Jago Clarke, both now 21, have been on trial relating to a fatal crash on the B4341 at Portfield Gate, near Haverfordwest, on the evening of June 13, 2021.
Miss Smith, who was a passenger in the Ford Ka driven by Clarke, died in the crash, while Daisy Buck, the passenger in a Seat Ibiza travelling in the opposite direction to the defendants, was seriously injured.
Although the Citroen C1 driven by Price was not directly involved in the crash, the prosecution alleged that she had been driving at speed and competitively with Clarke, which they say contributed to the crash.
On Tuesday, December 19, Judge Paul Thomas KC finished summing up the evidence heard across the trial – which began last Tuesday – and the jury were sent out to consider their verdicts.
Clarke, of Sunningdale Drive in Hubberston, Milford Haven, had pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of causing death by careless driving and also to causing death by driving a vehicle whilst unlicensed and uninsured. The jury is considering whether Clarke is guilty of causing death by dangerous driving or whether to accept the alternative plea.
Price, of Holloway in Haverfordwest, denied causing death by dangerous driving and causing death by driving a vehicle whilst unlicensed and uninsured.
The trial continues.
