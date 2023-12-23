There will be no waste and recycling collections on Christmas Day (Monday, December 25), Boxing Day (Tuesday, December 26) or New Year’s Day (Monday, January 1).

· Collections due on Monday, December 25 will take place two days earlier on Saturday, December 23 · Collections due on Tuesday, December 26 will take place two days earlier on Sunday, December 24.

· Collections due on Monday, January 1 will take place two days earlier on Saturday, December 30.

Collections will return to normal from Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

Don’t forget you can place an additional bag of residual 'non-recyclable' household waste (grey/black bag) on your first collection day after Christmas.

There are no changes to what is scheduled for collection. Please make sure your containers are out for collection by 6.30am. Please check your online calendars or sign up to the notification service via My Account to see which items are collected each week.

For more details of council services over the Christmas period, including more information on what can be recycled, opening hours of the contact centre and waste and recycling centres, see: pembrokeshire.gov.uk/christmas-in-pembrokeshire.