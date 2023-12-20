The Welsh Government is intending to approve a temporary road closure order for the A487 trunk road between Dinas and Newport and temporary speed limits to allow for work on the road.

The overnight road closure will be from 8pm to 6am beginning on February 11, 2024, until February 20, 2024, or until the temporary traffic signs are permanently removed and will relate to the following stretch of road:

The A487 from a point 1,322 metres southwest of the centre of the junction with the C3163 road to Bryn-Henllan, Dinas Cross, to a point 186 metres east of the centre of the junction with the U3447 Feidr Bentick, Newport.

There will be an alternative route in place which is:

For eastbound vehicles: via the westbound A487 to Fishguard, southbound A40 to Haverfordwest, eastbound A40 to Penblewin Roundabout and then the northbound A478 to Cardigan to re-join the A487. Vice versa for westbound vehicles.

During the closure, all vehicles will be prohibited from using the stretch of road. Exemption will be given to vehicles involved in the works and the emergency services.

The temporary speed limits and no overtaking rule will be in place from 00.01am on January 11, 2024, and will be in operation intermittently until 11.59pm on February 20, 2024.

The speed limits will be the following: