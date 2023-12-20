Jake Bowman-Davies, 25, of Lighthouse Drive in Llanstadwell, near Neyland, appeared at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court facing four charges.

Bowman-Davies is charged with two offences of assault by beating relating to a man and a woman on December 17 in Milford Haven.

He is also accused of strangling a third person, and damaging the mobile phone of one of the complainants – also on that same date.

The case was heard at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on December 18, where it was sent to Swansea Crown Court.

Bowman-Davies was remanded in to custody, and will appear for a plea and trial preparation hearing on January 19.