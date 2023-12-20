A PEMBROKESHIRE man will appear at Swansea Crown Court charged with attacking a man and a woman and strangling a third person.
Jake Bowman-Davies, 25, of Lighthouse Drive in Llanstadwell, near Neyland, appeared at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court facing four charges.
Bowman-Davies is charged with two offences of assault by beating relating to a man and a woman on December 17 in Milford Haven.
He is also accused of strangling a third person, and damaging the mobile phone of one of the complainants – also on that same date.
The case was heard at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on December 18, where it was sent to Swansea Crown Court.
Bowman-Davies was remanded in to custody, and will appear for a plea and trial preparation hearing on January 19.
