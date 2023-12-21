Sandy Bear Children’s Bereavement Charity – a Pembrokeshire based charity supporting families deal with the loss of a parent or sibling – and Milford Haven Unit564 of the Sea Cadet Corps both received £1,000 from the Benefact Group’s annual 12 days of giving campaign.

Alongside them, Pembrey-based Ski4All Wales which provides equipment and access to facilities to allow adults with physical, neurological or visual impairments to ski, Arc Anna’s Rescue Centre, Monmouth Comprehensive Friends Association, Cymdeithas Canolfan Noddfa, Erlas Victorian Walled Garden and Street Aid Wales were all also given £1,000.

The charities were nominated by members of the public as Benefact Group aims to give £120,000 to charities across the UK in the 12 days of Christmas campaign.

Mark Hews, Benefact Group’s group chief executive, said: “We are thrilled to be giving £120,000 to 120 fantastic charitable causes across the country and I’d like to thank every single Wales resident that took the time to nominate a charity close to their hearts.

“We know that £1,000 can make a huge difference to the incredible work that charities do and we’re looking forward to seeing how this financial boost will change lives for the better.

“Benefact Group is the third largest corporate donor in the UK and has an ambition to be the biggest. Owned by a charity, Benefact Trust, all of its available profits go to good causes, and the more the group grows, the more the group can give.”

More than 27,800 votes for charities were made by residents in Wales, with the charities being drawn at random.