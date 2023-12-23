STAFF at one of Pembrokeshire’s most iconic landmarks had double the reason to celebrate this Christmas after securing two prestigious accolades at Visit Pembrokeshire’s Croeso Awards.
Amid stiff competition, Carew Castle’s visitor services team were awarded the ‘Sustainable Tourism Award’ and ‘Visitor Attraction of the Year’ at a ceremony in Pembrokeshire College.
This success comes during a particularly special milestone for the attraction, marking 40 years since the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority took over its management.
Carew Castle manager Daisy Hughes said: “Many have been part of this journey – the friendly guides who welcome thousands of visitors every year, the archaeologists who have unearthed the Castle’s hidden secrets, the conservationists who monitor the site's biodiversity, the stone masons who have made the walls safe and even the skilled bakers in our tearoom.
“We’d like to thank all the dedicated individuals who’ve played a crucial role in maintaining and enriching Carew Castle and Tidal Mill over the years. Their passion, expertise and unwavering commitment have been instrumental in the recognition of Carew Castle as one of Pembrokeshire’s must-see visitor attractions.”
The Castle recently hosted Glow, an enchanting Christmas lights experience. During this period, visitors enjoyed the east face of the Castle lit up to stunning effect, along with atmospheric new displays, a brand new ‘glow in the dark’ games and activities area, an opportunity to visit Santa in his magical Grotto, and live musical performances.
Further information about other events taking place at Carew Castle over coming months can be found at carewcastle.com.
