Craig Maxwell has won the inaugural Cycling Plus Rider of the Year Award from the Cycling Plus magazine.

The award recognises people who have made a significant impact on cycling in 2023, whether through racing, participation in events, leadership in the community, or through other notable contributions to the sport.

Craig – a former WRU commercial director – was diagnosed with a rare form of genetic lung cancer at the age of 40 and he has shown ‘extraordinary’ resilience as he has channelled his energy into fundraising and charity efforts to make a difference in cancer diagnosis and treatment in Wales.

His story has touched many hearts, with people rallying to support his campaign. So far, Craig has raised £430,000 to support the QuicDNA project that aims to shorten the time it takes to diagnose lung cancer patients in Wales – surpassing his initial goal of £300,000 for QuicDNA and Velindre Cancer Charity.

Craig has completed a 320-mile bike ride from Cardiff to Paris, 420 miles from Paris to Bordeaux and completed the CARTEN 100-mile cycle from Cardiff to Tenby.

A further £500,000 was donated by The Moondance Cancer Initiative which was set up by Henry and Diane Engelhart – two of the founders of the Admiral Group – and Craig now has plans to raise £1m.

Craig beat 2023 World Cycling Champion Dame Sarah Storey and National Cyclocross Champion Zoe Backstedt to the Cycling Plus Rider of the Year Award.