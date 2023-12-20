A PEMBROKESHIRE-BORN fundraiser has been given a special award for his inspiration after being diagnosed with terminal cancer.
Craig Maxwell has won the inaugural Cycling Plus Rider of the Year Award from the Cycling Plus magazine.
The award recognises people who have made a significant impact on cycling in 2023, whether through racing, participation in events, leadership in the community, or through other notable contributions to the sport.
Craig – a former WRU commercial director – was diagnosed with a rare form of genetic lung cancer at the age of 40 and he has shown ‘extraordinary’ resilience as he has channelled his energy into fundraising and charity efforts to make a difference in cancer diagnosis and treatment in Wales.
His story has touched many hearts, with people rallying to support his campaign. So far, Craig has raised £430,000 to support the QuicDNA project that aims to shorten the time it takes to diagnose lung cancer patients in Wales – surpassing his initial goal of £300,000 for QuicDNA and Velindre Cancer Charity.
Craig has completed a 320-mile bike ride from Cardiff to Paris, 420 miles from Paris to Bordeaux and completed the CARTEN 100-mile cycle from Cardiff to Tenby.
A further £500,000 was donated by The Moondance Cancer Initiative which was set up by Henry and Diane Engelhart – two of the founders of the Admiral Group – and Craig now has plans to raise £1m.
Craig beat 2023 World Cycling Champion Dame Sarah Storey and National Cyclocross Champion Zoe Backstedt to the Cycling Plus Rider of the Year Award.
