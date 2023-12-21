A CROYDON man has been accused of attacking and strangling a woman at a luxury holiday let in Tenby.
Nathan Smith, 41, of Salcot Crescent, appeared at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on December 18 facing two charges.
Smith was alleged to have assaulted a woman and strangled her at the Grade II listed Penally Manor on December 17.
No pleas were entered to charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and intentional strangulation, and the case was sent to Swansea Crown Court.
Smith was remanded in to custody, and will next appear in court on January 19.
