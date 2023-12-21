Nathan Smith, 41, of Salcot Crescent, appeared at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on December 18 facing two charges.

Smith was alleged to have assaulted a woman and strangled her at the Grade II listed Penally Manor on December 17.

For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

No pleas were entered to charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and intentional strangulation, and the case was sent to Swansea Crown Court.

Smith was remanded in to custody, and will next appear in court on January 19.