Pembrokeshire County Council and Carmarthenshire County Council have been working with Sustrans Cymru to create a new walking and cycling route along the former Cardi Bach railway line.

Sustrans Cymru is a charity that makes it easier for people to walk, wheel and cycle around Wales.

There is a long-term aim for the path to connect Cardigan to Whitland with a traffic-free route for locals and tourists to use. This will make it easier for people to choose to walk, cycle or travel in other active ways to get to local services and to directly connect communities along the route.

Aoife Blight, Sustrans Cymru project manager, said: “We see so much potential for reconnecting communities along this line.

“We know from our visits to the area how much the line has meant to people in the past and would love to see the route bustling with people travelling actively to visit their friends and family.

“We hope the route could one day connect into the wider sustainable transport network too.”

The currently disused route is being studied for its suitability for a new, shared use walking and cycling path.

Sustrans Cymru is currently focusing on the section of the route between Crymych and Llanfyrnach in Pembrokeshire and Glandwr to Llanglydwen in Carmarthenshire for initial feasibility studies and is seeking feedback from the people who live, work and travel in the area who could benefit from the new route on behalf of both councils.

There will be a public drop-in session on January 16, 2024, at the main hall in Ysgol Bro Preseli between 2.30pm and 4.30pm and 5.30pm to 7.30pm. The session will include a short presentation by Sustrans Cymru on the project so far,

Cllr Rhys Sinnet, of Pembrokeshire County Council, said: “This is an opportunity for the community to have updates from our consultants Sustrans with regard to this important project.

“The Cardi Bach walking and cycling route, which we hope will be a real asset to the area, will provide a route which will connect local communities and encourage tourists to visit, helping to boost the economy of the region.”

Cllr Shon Rees added: “We look forward to welcoming people to this event.

“We hope the community will give us their ideas and memories of the Cardi Bach which, through this initiative, can become a well-loved route for the community again.

“As a cycling and walking route it will allow for journeys to be made in a sustainable manner which is good for the environment and the health of users.

“It has the potential to be a high-quality route and an attraction to visitors to the north of both Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire.

“The Cardi Bach was and still is such a large part of the village of Crymych and we are fully committed to open this up for everyone to enjoy.”

