Dyfed-Powys Police were looking for 16-year-old Hetty who has been reported missing from her home in Fishguard earlier this morning.

Hetty – her last name was not provided – is described as ‘petit’ and has short curly reddish-brown hair and could be wearing black jeans with rips, a black coat and a green hat.

It was believed that she has connections in Pembrokeshire.

Dyfed-Powys Police this afternoon - December 20 - advised that Hetty had been found safe and thanked the public for sharing the appeal.