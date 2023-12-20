A TEENAGER who was reported missing from her Pembrokeshire home has been found.
Dyfed-Powys Police were looking for 16-year-old Hetty who has been reported missing from her home in Fishguard earlier this morning.
Hetty – her last name was not provided – is described as ‘petit’ and has short curly reddish-brown hair and could be wearing black jeans with rips, a black coat and a green hat.
It was believed that she has connections in Pembrokeshire.
Dyfed-Powys Police this afternoon - December 20 - advised that Hetty had been found safe and thanked the public for sharing the appeal.
