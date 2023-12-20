Dyfed-Powys Police are looking for 16-year-old Hetty who has been reported missing from her home in Fishguard.

Hetty – her last name was not provided – is described as ‘petit’ and has short curly reddish-brown hair and could be wearing black jeans with rips, a black coat and a green hat.

It is believed that she has connections in Pembrokeshire.

Anyone who has seen Hetty or may have any information as to where she is should contact the force and quote the reference DP-20231218-092.

The force can be contacted by message on its social media pages, by visiting https://orlo.uk/5DfwU, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk or by calling 101.

Anyone who is deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired can text the non-emergency number 07811 311908.