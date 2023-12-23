Nolton Cross Farm Shop, run by Simon and Emily Thomas, hit out at Christmas vegetable promotions by large retailers.

Writing on Facebook, the business questioned how much of the 15p price offer on carrots and other ‘loss leader’ products goes to the farmer and, in turn, is absorbed into the Pembrokeshire economy.

“Would the farmer, who spent months prepping the fields, sowing the seeds, carefully watching as they all grow, fighting with birds trying to eat them, praying for rain to get them to grow, praying for the rain to stop so they won't wash away or rot in the ground before they can be picked, would that farmer have had a fair price?’’

Simon and Emily opened the shop on their beef farm in August 2020.

By shopping at local retailers, consumers can rely on the freshness and provenance of produce, the couple insisted.

“When you come into our farm shop, or any farm shops up and down the country, I can pretty much guarantee that you will find and likely be told, a story about most products and vegetables on display.

“When you buy your vegetables from our farm shop, I can tell you that that sprout came from St Brides, that carrot and potato have been picked in St Davids, that cauliflower was in Nolton Haven just a few days ago.

“That bag of carrots might not be 15p but every single penny it costs stays in Pembrokeshire.’’

It means that the grower gets a fairer price for their products, they added.

“It might cost more to stay local but wouldn't you rather help the next generation in Pembrokeshire than the supermarket CEO have their fifth holiday in the Maldives this year?’’

Earlier this year the shop was one of three Welsh regional finalists in the Farm Shop and Deli Retailer Awards.