Solva’s Micky Beckett is the guest at a special winter talk event being held by his home club this week, Thursday December 21.

Micky will tell the story of how he went from sailing a dinghy in St Brides Bay to competing at international events across the world.

He will talk about the successes along the way – European champion, silver medallist in world championships - and how he learnt from some disappointments, to achieve his childhood dream of being selected for the Olympic Games.

The event is being held at Solva Memorial Hall, from 7 pm (doors open 6.30 pm). Entry is free, but Solva Sailing Club asks that people indicate their intention to attend on its Facebook page, or by emailing solvasailing@yahoo.com