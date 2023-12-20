The group received 60 nominations for deserving recipients, a record number this year.

They were supported by local shops and businesses who contributed in different ways.

Among those who supported the hampers were CKs Fishguard, Badger Ecology Ltd, Morrisons, The Gateway Club, Cathy at Ascona Manordeilo, Lincoln by Design and Taste Merchants.

The tablers spent Saturday packing and delivering hampers to worthy nominees.

“The surprised and often emotional reactions are priceless moments that we will never forget,” said a round table spokesperson.

“We received a record number of nominations this year, so we were unable to deliver to everybody, but a huge thank you goes out to all those who took the time to nominate.”