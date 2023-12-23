Wales Air Ambulance is holding its ‘My Air Miles’ challenge to raise funds to continue to keep the lifesaving fleet of helicopters and road vehicles in the air and on the road.

The virtual challenge will allow participants to walk, jog or run either 25, 50 or 100 miles throughout January and can be done anywhere at any time in the month.

Entry into the challenge is free but anyone who raises £100 will receive a My Air Miles medal. Schools and teams can enter and any schools that take part will be sent a cuddly Del Dragon mascot.

It is a chance to not only raise the vital funds, but also work off some of that festive indulgence and get healthier at the start of the year.

Tracey Breese, events and partnership fundraiser for Wales Air Ambulance, said: “My Air Miles is a wonderful way to start the new year. This time of year people set themselves new years resolutions, so why not set yourself a challenge to raise funds for the Wales Air Ambulance?

“You can pick how many miles you’d like to do and also whether you run, walk, jog or do a combination.

“The Wales Air Ambulance lifesaving charity needs to raise £11.2million each year to keep our lifesaving helicopters in the air and our rapid response vehicles on the road, by taking part you can help us continue to save lives throughout Wales.”

Anyone wishing to take part as a group should email events@walesairambulance.com to let them know how many plan to take part.

To sign up for the My Air Miles challenge, visit the My Air Miles 2024 Facebook group at www.facebook.com/groups/897486635051301 and complete the registration form.

Wales Air Ambulance provides hospital-standard treatments to patients at the scenes of their illness or injury and is led by consultants. They can provide advanced critical care such as administering anaesthesia, delivering blood transfusions and conducting minor operations at the scene of the incident before transferring the patient directly to the most appropriate hospital for their condition if necessary. This can save patients hours in comparison to standard care, improving the chances of survival and early recovery.