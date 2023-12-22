A TENBY man “wilfully obstructed” a police officer at a Dominos Pizza store.
Dean Duffy, 28, of Newell Hill, appeared at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on December 13 facing two charges.
Duffy was found in possession of four grams of cocaine on October 3 in Aberystwyth. He was also alleged to have obstructed a police officer in the execution of his duties at Domino’s Pizza at The Barn Centre on Alexandra Road on that same date.
The defendant pleaded guilty to both charges.
Duffy was sentenced to a nine-month community order, as part of which he must complete five rehabilitation activity requirement days. He was ordered to complete a six-month drug rehabilitation programme, and pay £85 in costs.
