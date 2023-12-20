The final preparations for Fishguard New Year’s Eve Street Party, which is regularly named as one of the best in the UK to see in the new year, are in full swing.

The party, which started as a way to see in the Millennium, has been going strong ever since.

It is regularly rated as one of the best in Britain and sees revellers from as far afield as Brazil attend, as well as loads of locals.

This year’s celebrations will see local ska band Sorted get the party started with headliners Essential 80's playing out 2023 and into 2024 with all the hits we know and love.

Dig out your shoulder pads and leg warmers as there will be a prize for the best 80s fancy dress.

2024 will be seen in by a spectacular firework display over Fishguard, sponsored by Stena and a traditional piper.

As well as the music and the fireworks, there will be the popular Kids Zone, open in Fishguard Town Hall from 2pm to 6pm.

Entry to the Kids Zone is free if you have purchased a wristband. If not, it costs £3, cash only, on the door.

All children must be accompanied by an adult and all adults and under threes enter for free.

To attend the actual street party, revellers need a wristband which costs £5. There are available from Cresswells Café and the Royal Oak pub in Fishguard.

You can also buy raffle tickets these two venues, proceeds from the raffle tickets will be split between Point young people’s centre and funding next year’s celebrations.

Prizes include a week’s stay for up to six people in a luxury lodge, complete with hot tub, at Fishguard Bay Resort and dinner for two at award-winning restaurant, JT Abergwaun.