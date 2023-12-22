The five defendants have been accused of drug driving, assault by beating, and criminal damage.

The cases were heard at both Llanelli Magistrates’ Court and Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court.

Here’s a round-up of the cases.

NICHOLAS CRUZ, 25, of Coronation Road in Llanelli, was caught drug driving in Pembrokeshire.

Cruz was caught driving on the A487 while under the influence of cannabis on August 7. When tested, Cruz was found to have 9 micrograms of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol per litre (µg/L) of blood.

The legal limit – to exclude accidental exposure – is 2µg/L.

He pleaded guilty, and was fined £120 at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on December 18.

Cruz was banned from driving for a year, and must pay £85 in costs and a £48 surcharge.

DANIEL FAIRLIE, 28, of Montgomery Close in Monkton, had admitted attacking another man.

Fairlie was accused of assault by beating relating to an incident with a man in Milford Haven on May 30.

He pleaded guilty at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on December 18.

CHAD CHARLTON, 26, of Priory Street in Cardigan, has been accused of criminal damage.

Charlton was alleged to have damaged a wall at an address on Priory Street between November 10 and 23.

No plea was entered at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on December 13.

The case was adjourned until December 21, and Charlton was granted bail.

ALED BURGESS, 31, of St Dogmaels, has denied damaging pot plants worth £490.

Burgess is alleged to have damage the pot plants on August 18 in St Dogmaels.

He pleaded not guilty to criminal damage at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on November 29.

The defendant was granted bail, and must return to court for trial on February 1.

RYAN BARALOS, 40, of Penparc, is alleged to have been drug driving in Llechryd.

Baralos is accused of getting behind the wheel of a Peugeot Expert van on the A484 at Llechryd on August 4. It is alleged that Baralos was recorded as having 3.2 µg/L of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.

A warrant for his arrest was issued on December 13 at Aberystwyth Magistrates' Court.