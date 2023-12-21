Age Cymru, the national charity for older people, is urging people to look out for their older neighbours this Christmas as tens of thousands of older people say they will be lonely this Christmas.

The charity carried out research which found that almost 85,000 people in Wales aged 65 or over will be eating Christmas dinner alone this year and more than 112,000 said that Christmas Day is the hardest day of the year for them. That figure amounts to more than one in six of respondents.

18 per cent said they wished they had someone to spend time with at Christmas.

Despite the festive period being a heightened time of loneliness for many, it is a year-round issue and there can be many causes such as the death of loved ones, becoming housebound due to ill health or their families and friends may have moved away.

Age Cymru is asking people to be a good neighbour and to help make the festive period a bit less lonely, whether its just a wave, smile, or sending a Christmas card, the small gestures can make a big difference.

They also suggest inviting an older neighbour round for a cup of tea and mince pie or providing some reassurance by leaving your phone number so they can call in an emergency.

The charity is also asking for people to sign up to its Friend in Need service where volunteers are matched with an older person living alone for a weekly telephone call.

To find out more about Age Cymru and its services, call 0300 3034498 (calls charged at local rates) between 9am and 4pm Monday to Friday, or visit www.agecymru.org.uk.