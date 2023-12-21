Penparc Young Farmers Club held its Christmas Tractor Run on Monday, December 18.

Tractors and other festively adorned vehicles left the club’s meeting rooms at Penparc, heading through the centre of Cardigan and then out to Gwbert Road, Ferwig Road, Cnwc y Dintir and Rhos before arriving back at base.

YFC members sang Christmas songs and carols from the back of a specially decorated trailer, while Santa and his helpers stopped off at Penparc Square, the Rugby Club, Guild Hall and Ferwig Road to meet local children and hand out sweets.

The event was open to all, the only proviso was that the vehicles had to be decorated, and cost £5 a tractor to enter.

The event saw some imaginatively decorated tractors; one was driven by the Grinch while another sent the snowman ‘walking in the air’.

Many of the vehicles were festooned with festive lights with some hanging decorations from their hydraulic arms.

All money raised from Monday night’s event will go to Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital.