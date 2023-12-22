The club hosted Julian Cremona on November 30. Julian – a naturalist, biologist and wildlife photographer – spoke about his trip to Churchill in Canada where he saw and photographed polar bears relaxing and playing in their natural habitat as well as speaking about spring in France where he would walk from his camper van through meadows and alongside pools, showcasing pictures of moths and butterflies as well as flies and snakes.

On December 7, the club held its nature competition. The competition was judged by Andy Leslie who had to pick from 20 prints and 30 digital images. There was a range of wildlife including ospreys, cranes, insects and vultures, taken both at home and abroad.

The Gold award for prints was given to Charlie Kidd for a photo of an osprey struggling with a trout. Silver went to Dave Bolton for a hunting swallow over a summer meadow and Bronze was given to Ali Rees for a picture of a young gannet.

Dave Bolton and Jan Sullivan were also highly commended and Neil Thomas (two), Jason Laugharne and Cheryl Hewitt were all commended.

Over in the digital category, the Gold award was given to Liz Walles for crane on a cold and frosty morning. The Silver award was given to Rob Cox for a Manx sheerwater at night and the Bronze was given to Charlie Kidd for a kingfisher adjusting fish to eat.

John Whitehurst, Jan Sullivan and Dave Bolton were highly commended, and Sara Josey, Jayne Crocker, Dave Lewis, Neil Thomas, Cheryl Hewitt and Jan Sullivan were commended.

Tenby Camera Club also performed well in two external competitions in November. The club won Best Club Entry with 78 out of 80 at the Stanley Chell Print Competition. The competition was hosted by Aberdare Camera Club with 23 clubs submitting four prints each. It was judged by Peter Weaver.

Peter Weaver also judged the Afan Nedd Print Battle where 11 clubs submitted five prints each. Tenby Camera Club came in second place with 96 out of 100, just behind Bridgend Camera Club who scored the maximum points.

The Committee would like to wish members, friends and followers a very Merry Christmas with a Happy & Peaceful New Year. We’ll be back on the 4th January 2024 with the judging of the Second Open Competition.