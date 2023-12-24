The first stage of the Old School Lane development, in Johnston, has been completed, with contractors handing over the keys for the first 14 homes this week.

The development, at the site of the former Johnston Community Primary School, will eventually be made up of 33 new homes, with a mixture of one to five bedroom properties.

The new homes are the first residential properties built by the local authority in more than 25 years and form an important milestone in Pembrokeshire County Council’s housing development programme.

The new homes in the Old School Lane development in Johnston. (Image: Pembrokeshire County Council)

Cabinet member for planning and housing delivery, Councillor Jon Harvey, said: “I am delighted that our first new build council houses for many years have been completed with tenants due to take occupation after Christmas.

“I would like to thank the Council’s contractor WB Griffiths for stepping in to complete the development following the previous contractor going into administration and also the local community for their positive engagement throughout.

“This development is the first of a number of sites that the Council has in its house building programme over the coming years.”

Offering a range of general allocation, supported living and disabled adapted properties, these homes deliver a new look to social housing in Pembrokeshire.

The homes are built to meet high energy efficiency levels to help keep running costs down and are designed for greater future accessibility flexibility. This includes ground floor wet rooms in all properties along with low threshold doorways.

Externally the development features permeable block paving throughout, helping to reduce the strain on the existing drainage system and improve the way surface water can drain away.

The keys have been handed over for 14 new homes in the Old School Lane development. (Image: Pembrokeshire County Council)

Local Member Cllr Aled Thomas said: “Housing issues are felt acutely across Johnston, and the local lettings policy developed in conjunction with Johnston Community Council will see local people being able to live in their home community once again.

“I look forward to seeing the final completion of this development, as well as other developments that are in the pipeline for the village.”

The first 14 homes will be occupied in January and the final stage of the development of 33 properties will be completed by Spring 2024.

Michael Gray, director of housing and social care, said: “I’m delighted to see the Old School Development come to fruition.

“Our Housing Strategy is clear on increasing the supply of affordable housing to meet local needs, whilst at the same time, supporting people to live independently for longer in their own homes.

“This development will increase our supply of general, supported living and adapted properties.”

Updates on the development can be found on the Pembrokeshire County Council Housing Services Facebook page. If you have any queries, please contact the Customer Liaison Team via devCLO@pembrokeshire.gov.uk or 01437 764551.