Millions of people across the UK who receive government support will receive their payments on different days ahead of Christmas and New Year.

The festive season can be a strain on finances at the best of times although this year families will also have to contend with the ongoing cost-of-living crisis and soaring energy bills.

The bank holiday dates mean many expecting DWP payments will see the money hit their bank accounts earlier than expected.

The Government website explains: "Benefits are usually paid straight into your bank, building society or credit union account.

"If your payment date is on a weekend or a bank holiday you’ll usually be paid on the working day before."

These are the dates you should be aware of:

DWP Universal Credit payment dates over Christmas

If your payment was due to be paid on Christmas Day or Boxing Day, then you will receive your money on Friday, December 22, regardless of what benefits you are expecting.

If you are due to receive Universal Credit on Wednesday, December 27, then you will receive it on Wednesday, December 27.

However, if you are on any other benefits and are due to be paid on the Wednesday, you will receive your payment on Friday, December 22.

DWP Universal Credit payment dates over New Year

If you are due to receive Universal Credit or any other benefit payment on New Year's Day (Monday, January 1), then you should receive your payment on Friday, December 29.

Universal Credit claimants expecting a payment on Tuesday, January 2, will receive their money on that day, however other benefit claimants due a payment on that day may receive their payments early, on Friday, December 29.