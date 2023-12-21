The Carmarthenshire Enterprise Hub was a vital resource for Carmarthenshire businesses and provided expert advice and support which helped to ensure that the businesses were successful.

During its previous incarnation, almost 2,000 people got involved with the hub before it closed temporarily in June this year after four years of helping businesses.

But now, with financial assistance from the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund, the hub is set to re-open to help anyone who is running or looking to run their own businesses.

The Carmarthenshire Enterprise Hub will be providing expert business advice to ensure entrepreneurs have access to the knowledge and guidance they need to succeed.

It will also host events and workshops which will share insights into how to keep businesses on the cutting edge as well as creating a thriving community for entrepreneurs to network and collaborate.

There will also be a co-working space which will help with the collaboration work as well as providing a dynamic environment for innovation.

There will also be test trading opportunities as the hub will be re-opening its test trading space to provide businesses with a chance to test their products on Carmarthen High Street.

As well as being a ‘one-stop shop’ for support and advice on various aspects of business including recruitment, legal, marketing, policies and processes and grant applications, the hub will also bring a focus onto the likes of digital adoption, carbon reduction and other local priority growth sectors.

There will be a mix of face-to-face meetings, workshops and events as well as online webinars, networks and virtual appointments.

Anyone who is involved with a business – whether an established business owner or someone with budding entrepreneurial spirit looking to set their own business up – can make use of the Carmarthenshire Enterprise Hub. For more information, visit www.carmarthenshireenterprisehub.co.uk.