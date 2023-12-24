Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court heard that 25-year-old Tobias Powell, of Howarth Close, persistently demanded money from his father Carl Powell, between the 25th of July and the 14th of November.

Prosecuting him, Sian Vaughan said Tobias Powell had received "considerable amounts" of money from his father in the past and when he refused to give more his son became angry and tried to force his way into his father's house.

Powell pleaded guilty to three charges: one of harassment without violence, a charge of threatening to damage or destroy property and one charge of criminal damage to his father's door.

A report by probation found Powell had a number of issues surrounding his mental health and had shown a level of remorse and a willingness to comply with probation.

Magistrates at the court handed Powell a two-year restraining order, and directed him not to make contact with his father by any means in that time. Powell was also sentenced to an 18-month community order to include 35 rehabilitation activity days. He was also ordered to pay £50 to repair the damage caused to his father's door, a fine of £120, £85 towards the cost of the prosecution and a victim surcharge of £114.