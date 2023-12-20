A TEENAGE boy has been taken to hospital after a crash in Pembroke this afternoon.
The boy – who was a pedestrian and believed to be in his early teens – was injured in a collision with a car on Pembroke Road close to Ysgol Harri Tudur in Pembroke around 3.30pm this afternoon – Wednesday, December 20.
Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed that they were called to the site and that it is believed that the boy has a leg injury which will require hospital treatment.
A spokesperson for the force said: “Police were called to a report of a collision between a car and a pedestrian on Pembroke Road at just after 3.30pm.
“The pedestrian – a boy thought to be in his early teens – is believed to have sustained a leg injury and will be taken to hospital.”
The Welsh Ambulance Service Trust has also been contacted for comment.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here