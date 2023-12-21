Recently, Joyce Watson – MS for mid and west Wales – visited Clynfyw Care Farm where she spoke with residents, staff and volunteers about the future of the farm.

The farm supports adults with learning disabilities and those in recovery from mental illness and the land has been in manager Jim Bowen’s family since the 1750s.

However, there is now a plan to sell the farm to the community through a share offer which its hoped will help protect its long-term future and to help battle climate change.

Ms Watson said: “It was wonderful to visit the farm again. The work that Jim and the team do to support vulnerable and marginalised people is fantastic – and the opportunities the farm affords are exceptional.

“Their hope is that community investors will help secure the farm’s future as a care farm and local hub with an environmental emphasis. It is seeking £550,000 with about 10 per cent raised so far.”

The Clynfyw Community Benefit Society has been set up to run the community share offer. It will start with the purchase of four cottages, converted stone farm buildings and an adjoining nine acres of land.

Investors will get a return of up to four per cent, with profits going to local environmental projects. The offer is open until January 13 – the Welsh New Year. For more information, visit www.clynfyw.co.uk.