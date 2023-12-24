The Western Telegraph has put together a picture special capturing the magical moments from this year's nativity plays and Christmas performances from schools across Pembrokeshire.
Whether it's the school's version of the traditional tale, or perhaps a festive stage show or even a panto, parents have loved seeing their young stars of the stage in action.
We asked teachers to send us pictures of their young charges all ready for their Christmas performances and here are the lovely results.
They will be published in the paper next week.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here