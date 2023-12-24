The Western Telegraph has put together a picture special capturing the magical moments from this year's nativity plays and Christmas performances from schools across Pembrokeshire. 

Western Telegraph: Christmas performances at Golden Grove School

Whether it's the school's version of the traditional tale, or perhaps a festive stage show or even a panto, parents have loved seeing their young stars of the stage in action. 

We asked teachers to send us pictures of their young charges all ready for their Christmas performances and here are the lovely results. 

Western Telegraph: Nativity performance from Fenton CP School

They will be published in the paper next week. 

 