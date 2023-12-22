Richard Heppenstall, 61, of Pegler Street in Brynhyfryd, Swansea, was driving from Broad Haven towards Leys Lane in a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van on May 25.

A cyclist was also travelling in the same direction along the narrow single track road.

Heppenstall overtook the cyclist “in close proximity” and “at an unsafe distance”.

The incident was caught on the cyclist’s GoPro camera.

The court heard that the defendant’s driving fell below that of a careful and competent driver and he was driving without due care and attention.

Heppenstall admitted careless driving at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on December 20.

He was fined £146, and had to pay £110 in costs and a £58 surcharge. He also had three points added to his licence.