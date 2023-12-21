Tom, 34, is described as 5ft 8in tall, of medium build, and with a beard. It is believed that he could be wearing high visibility workwear and a beanie hat.

Anyone who has seen Tom, or who has any information which could help find him, should contact Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at https://orlo.uk/TR5BD, by calling 101, or by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired, text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

Tom is also encouraged to come forward.