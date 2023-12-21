The Castle Inn at Bridge-end, Cardigan, appeared consigned to the pages of history following the death of its popular landlord Bernard Hopkins in March 2022.

His family had owned the premises since 1940, and the legendary Nellie Hopkins was thought to have been the longest-serving landlady in Britain at the time of her death in August 2002 following a 62-year tenure.

The pub is now set for a new chapter having been bought by businessman James Lynch who owns the newly-opened Albion Aberteifi hotel on the opposite side of the road, as well as Pizzatipi and the Fforest glamping site.

The Castle – which dates back at least 200 years – still retains many original Victorian features, while stables at its rear date back to a time when coaches stopped at the inn and customers arrived on horseback.

The pub – a Grade II listed building – is also famous for its antique Hancock’s sign (“A sign of hospitality”), a throwback to the times when 19th century Somerset brewers W.H. Hancock Co Ltd, taken over by Bass in 1968, ran a string of pubs across south and west Wales.

Inquests were held at the Castle in the 19th century and an 1890 hearing into ‘a mysterious case of drowning’ found that one Henry Jones had somehow fallen into the River Teifi from the newly-opened Cardigan railway line nearby.