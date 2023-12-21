PEMBROKESHIRE is a stunning county with many spots to take the perfect picture.
We have 3,000 members in our Western Telegraph Camera Club who all capitalise on the stunning scenery to take fabulous photos.
Whether it's the natural beauty, weather-related pictures, local events or interesting findings, they take great pictures!
Here are just some of our recent favourites.
If you would like to join the camera club and have your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.
