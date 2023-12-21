PEMBROKESHIRE is a stunning county with many spots to take the perfect picture.

We have 3,000 members in our Western Telegraph Camera Club who all capitalise on the stunning scenery to take fabulous photos.

Whether it's the natural beauty, weather-related pictures, local events or interesting findings, they take great pictures!

Here are just some of our recent favourites.

Western Telegraph: St Govan's HeadSt Govan's Head (Image: Fran Harper-Green (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Frozen leavesFrozen leaves (Image: Deborah OBrien (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Ship in the sunset at St Brides BayShip in the sunset at St Brides Bay (Image: Andrew Lewis (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: FrostyFrosty (Image: Rosemary Rees (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Santa at Homebase, HaverfordwestSanta at Homebase, Haverfordwest (Image: Robert Page (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: TenbyTenby (Image: Aaron Clayton (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Stunning greeneryStunning greenery (Image: Gareth Rees-Paton (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

