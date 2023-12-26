Senedd Member Joyce Watson visited Clynfyw Care Farm in north Pembrokeshire to speak with residents, staff and volunteers about its exciting plans for the future.

The farm supports adults with learning disabilities and those in recovery after mental health problems.

Manager Jim Bowen’s family have farmed the land since the 1750s, but the plan is to now sell it to the community through a share offer – to protect its long-term future and to help battle climate change.

Speaking afterwards, the Labour Mid and West Wales MS said: “It was wonderful to visit the farm again. The work that Jim and the team do to support vulnerable and marginalised people is fantastic – and the opportunities the farm affords are exceptional.

“Their hope is that community investors will help secure the farm’s future as a care farm and local hub with an environmental emphasis. It is seeking £550,000, with about 10 per cent raised so far.”

Clynfyw Community Benefit Society (CBS) has been set up to run the community share offer, starting with the purchase of four cottages, converted stone farm buildings and an adjoining nine acres of land.

Investors will get a return of up to four per cent, with profits going to local environmental projects.

The offer is open until Welsh New Year, January 13. To learn more, visit clynfyw.co.uk, linked above.