THE members of our Western Telegraph Camera Club are always out and about capturing the beauty of the county. 

We have 3,000 members who are constantly taking great photos from all over Pembrokeshire, including of landmarks, beauty spots, historic buildings and the nature on show.

We usually set our members a theme and have started an overall theme of colours and this week the theme was the colour black.

It was a tricky one but we received dozens of submissions of pictures of various things with readers getting creative with night time scenes, shadows, birds and blackberries.

Western Telegraph: BlackbirdBlackbird (Image: Louisa Wheeler (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: BlackberriesBlackberries (Image: Janet Jones (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Black birds in treeBlack birds in tree (Image: Rosemary Rees (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Silhouette of statueSilhouette of statue (Image: Jewels Rathbone (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Night time in black and whiteNight time in black and white (Image: Seth Remington (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: BlackcurrantsBlackcurrants (Image: Deborah OBrien (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

