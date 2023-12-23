We have 3,000 members who are constantly taking great photos from all over Pembrokeshire, including of landmarks, beauty spots, historic buildings and the nature on show.

We usually set our members a theme and have started an overall theme of colours and this week the theme was the colour black.

It was a tricky one but we received dozens of submissions of pictures of various things with readers getting creative with night time scenes, shadows, birds and blackberries.

Blackbird (Image: Louisa Wheeler (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Blackberries (Image: Janet Jones (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Black birds in tree (Image: Rosemary Rees (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Silhouette of statue (Image: Jewels Rathbone (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Night time in black and white (Image: Seth Remington (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Blackcurrants (Image: Deborah OBrien (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

If you would like to join the camera club and have your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.