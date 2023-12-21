Dion Davies from Ceredigion bought his ticket from Tesco at Havenhead Retail Park while playing the dame in Sleeping Beauty at Milford Haven’s Torch Theatre last year.

He famously forgot to check his numbers. It was only in February, while having his car valeted that he took his ticket out of the sun visor and along to the Spar shop in Tregaron and learnt of the massive win.

Although the streets have been paved with gold since then, 47-year-old Dion hasn’t slowed down.

In March he starred in sell out play The Bet, which he co-created, about a man who lost his friends thousands of pounds by not placing a bet on a 100-1 outsider in a horse race.

Dion has watched Wales play in the Rugby World Cup in France and saw the Dragons beat Australia in a thrilling match.

He also appeared at the National Eisteddfod with Theatr Genedlaethol Cymru.

This month he is back onstage in panto, albeit a bit far from Milford Haven where he bought his winning ticket and where he had played dame since 2010.

This year Dion is appearing at The Courtyard in Hereford, once again playing the dame, this time in Dick Whittington.

“The director at the Torch Theatre retired so I thought it was time for a change and since the win I have had more confidence to try new things,” said Dion.

“I’d seen the panto in Hereford a few times and thoroughly enjoyed it, so when a friend who had played there before said there was a vacancy I applied straight away.

“I love panto and playing the dame is wondrous. Panto is intergenerational. The kids love the silliness and adults love the double-entendres - you can really connect with the audience. It’s a happy place for all.”

Christmas has been a very busy time for Dion over the last 15 years.

“I’ve been in panto for many years. It’s sometimes hard to just get Christmas Day off but that’s the job, simple as,” he said.

“It’s extra special when I see my family after the Christmas Eve show and spend quality time with them on the 25th. This year the family are coming to Hereford and we are staying in a nice hotel, all because of my EuroMillions win.”

He said winning had allowed him to relax a little.

“Actors are always hunting for the next job and it can be tiring,” he said. “I was able to chill in between jobs, enjoy the work, and the win, and I just love being here in Hereford at a new theatre with a great cast.”

Callum Henderson who plays Dick Whittington said, “Dion has been such fun to work with. He is a true professional and has fitted in perfectly with his new panto family.”

Panto Director Estelle van Warmelo, who won Best Panto Director 2023, added, “Dion is a hard worker, an experienced actor and has breathed new life into the dame. The whole cast is brilliant and the reviews have been fantastic.”

