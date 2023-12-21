Wolfscastle Country Hotel, won the accolade in the recent Welsh Restaurant Awards. The hotel has two restaurants, Allt yr Afon fine dining restaurant and Stirling’s Brasserie.

The judges singled out the warm modern atmosphere of the brasserie and its contemporary dishes that suit all tastes.

They also praised the relaxed fine dining experience at the newly refurbished Allt yr Afon Restaurant, serving refined two rosette food in a classy timeless décor.

Allt yr Afon is led by Head chef Sebastian Smith who focuses on creating delicious dishes using the highest quality ingredients.

He has come to the hotel, along with pastry chef Adama Diaw, after working at luxury establishments such as Oakley Hall, the Grosvenor and Stoke Park.

“Fine dining is Seb’s forte and you always want to encourage a chef,” said hotel owner and manager Andy Stirling.

“In all our reviews to do with fine dining, people say they can’t believe how good it is and also how reasonable it is,”

“We do seven courses for £75. You won’t get a fine dining menu for under £100 anywhere in Britain. We are not trying to be greedy.

“We have been one of Pembrokeshire’s best kept secrets for years.”

Andy has been at Wolfscastle Country Hotel for 48 years and was recently named General Manager of the Year at the Welsh Hospitality Awards.

“I think we won Most Romantic Restaurant because of our food and our atmosphere,” he said.

“We have won Romantic Hotel of the Year twice. We offer a romantic escape package with a spa experience, a meal and a stay.”

He added that the hotel’s fine dining experience was limited to 16 guests a night due to Seb’s passion for quality.

“Because it is such fine dining, he wants to dedicate time and attention to each dish,” said Andy.

He added that Seb and Adama were supported by a strong team including Steve Brown who has been at the hotel since 1983 and Mike Ion who has been there for 16 years.

“There’s a real team effort,” said Andy. “They just care. They love the hotel and they just go above and beyond all the time.

“It’s exciting coming to work.

“This award wouldn’t have been possible without the hard-working team at the Wolfscastle Country Hotel. We have got a great team at the moment. There isn’t a bad egg in there."