Darryan Boalstridge-Edwards was made the subject of a five-year restraining order on July 6 after attacking his ex-partner in her own home – just months after a similar attack.

When the order was imposed he was warned “there will not be any further chances” as the judge sentenced him to a year in prison, suspended for two years.

Despite this, just four months later, he broke in to the home of the woman while both she and their two-year-old child were asleep.

Swansea Crown Court heard that Boalstridge-Edwards had been drinking on the evening of November 23.

The next morning, at around 7.50am, he broke in to the woman’s home – near Pembroke – through the patio doors.

The court heard that he was “shouting and screaming in a temper”, and began making threats against any men his ex-partner could have been involved with – while also beating his chest and clenching his fists.

“The complainant is living in constant fear of what the defendant will do and the lengths he will go to,” said Caitlin Brazel, prosecuting.

Ms Brazel said Boalstridge-Edwards, 29, of Brickhurst Close in Johnston, had previous convictions for offences including for harassment and breaching court orders against four women – including this victim.

Ian Ibrahim, defending, described Boalstridge-Edwards’ actions as “incredibly stupid”.

“The best mitigation here is his guilty pleas,” he said.

Mr Ibrahim said the defendant had told him that he “100 per cent” regretted his actions.

“This came out of a burning desire to see his daughter,” he said.

“It was because he hadn’t seen her for five weeks that he did this.

“He wanted to see her desperately.”

Mr Ibrahim continued: “His biggest problem is alcohol. Almost all of [his previous convictions] are committed in drink.

“He knows drinking in the past has been is worst enemy.

“He’s now sober – free from drugs and alcohol.”

Addressing the defendant, Judge Huw Rees said: “This restraining order arose because of a series of convictions when you assaulted her, including by strangulation.

“The victim in this case said she is living on the edge and that when you are drinking and taking drugs she is afraid of you. I have no doubt she is. You cannot handle your drink.

“This is a very serious breach of that restraining order.”

Boalstridge-Edwards was jailed for two years for breaching the restraining order, and a further six months for breaching his suspended sentence.

Judge Rees ordered that the restraining order will remain in place until July 2028.