Earlier this month, there was some talk that a bit of a white Christmas could happen in parts of the UK, but the Met Office has now predicted that instead of a white Christmas, it will now be a wet Christmas across Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire.

Here is the predicted forecast at the time of writing (December 21) for various parts of the region:

Fishguard

The Met Office is predicting a wet Christmas morning with rain forecast until around 3pm when it is set to dry up but be cloudy. Temperatures are predicted to be between 9 and 11 degrees and winds are set to reach a high of 32mph.

Haverfordwest

Rain is forecast until around 3pm when it is set to dry up but be cloudy. Temperatures are predicted to be between 9 and 12 degrees and winds are set to reach a high of 30mph.

Tenby

Tenby is set to have a wet Christmas with rain forecast until around 6pm when it is set to dry up but be cloudy. Temperatures are predicted to be between 10 and 12 degrees and winds are set to reach a high of 31mph.

Pembroke

Pembroke is set to have a wet Christmas just like Tenby with rain also forecast until around 6pm when it is set to dry up but be cloudy. Temperatures are predicted to be between 10 and 12 degrees and winds are set to reach a high of 31mph.

Whitland

Whitland is set to get a bit of sun on Christmas Day! It is set to be a wet start with rain forecast until around 3pm when there is a period of predicted sunny showers before it goes cloudy but dries up around 6pm. Temperatures are predicted to be between 9 and 11 degrees and winds are set to reach a high of 28mph.

St Clears

Rain is forecast until around 6pm when it is set to dry up but be cloudy. Temperatures are predicted to be between 10 and 12 degrees and winds are set to reach a high of 31mph.

St Davids

Like Fishguard, the Met Office is predicting a wet Christmas morning with rain forecast until around 3pm when it is set to dry up but be cloudy. Temperatures are predicted to be between 9 and 11 degrees and winds are set to reach a high of 31mph.