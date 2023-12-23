The market, co-ordinated by Tenby District Lions, was part of the celebrations during the town’s Christmas Lights switch on and the arrival of Father Christmas.

Mayor of Tenby, Cllr Dai Morgan, selected the Old Chapel in Lower Frog Street as his chosen charity for the year. It provides a range of support to the community from a warm room meeting space with tea, coffee and cakes to hosting PATCH and the Community Fridge.

“The Lions came to me with the idea of holding a charity market as part of our Christmas event with the proceeds going to my chosen charity,” said Cllr Morgan.

“The team, headed by Roly Fury, did an amazing job in co-ordinating the market, and I was overwhelmed when they said that the support the market received had generated £725 toward my charity.

“I selected the Old Chapel as my charity because Ian, Rebecca and all those involved do so much for the local community without really getting the recognition they deserve.

“Everything they do is funded solely through donations.

“I cannot thank the Lions enough for all the time and effort they put in to organising the market and for picking my charity to be the beneficiary.”

President of Tenby District Lions Robert Mayhew, vice-president Roly Fury and Mayor of Tenby Cllr Dai Morgan visited the Old Chapel this week to present Ian Rees with a cheque for £725.