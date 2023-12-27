Earlier this year, the Coach and Horses GP Surgery in St Clears submitted an application to Hywel Dda University Health Board to close its Laugharne Branch Surgery.

They stated that the reasons were because the practice has been unable to provide GP sessions at the branch since April 2020 due to problems in sustaining its core workforce and to protect the provision of general medical services, the GP partners believe it would be best to close the branch and focus on the St Clears branch, with staff and services being centralised.

There was a public engagement session arranged by the health board in November but a second has now been organised to allow more to have their say.

Jill Paterson, the health board’s director of primary care, said: “In response to the number of patients who have expressed a wish to participate in the public engagement event but did not feel that they were able to raise all of their concerns at the session in November 2023 a further engagement event will be held for those people who have not had the opportunity to share their views so far.

“What we have heard from patients and stakeholders in the engagement programme to date will be compiled with the views from a second, and final event to be held on Tuesday, 6 February 2024. This means that a recommendation on the way forward will not be considered by the health board until March 2024.”

The public engagement event will be held at Laugharne Memorial Hall between 3pm and 6pm on Tuesday, February 6, 2024.