Sarah Joan Davies – who is known as Joan – was born in Crymych where she went to school and later met future husband Hayden.

Hayden was the postmaster in Glogue and the pair lived at and ran the Post Office for 40 years.

When Joan retired, she moved to Whitehill to be near her daughter, son-in-law and two grandsons who she adores.

On Tuesday, December 19, Joan celebrated her 100th birthday at Woodland Lodge with her family and friends.

Joan turned 100 earlier this week (Image: Woodland Lodge)

The classical music lover had a morning being pampered before having afternoon tea with her daughter, son-in-law and grandsons and was entertained by Robbie Lee and his Christmas party.

Joan received a number of cards and flowers as well as her star present – a cuddly toy resembling a cat called Sam.

As a keen royalist, she was also delighted to receive her special birthday card from King Charles III which is now proudly displayed in her room.

Joan celebrated at Woodland Lodge (Image: Woodland Lodge)

Susan Marchant of Woodland Lodge said: “We at Woodland Lodge felt privileged to share her special day” and said it was ‘a beautiful day for a beautiful lady.’

Happy birthday Joan!