That is the blunt warning from Chair of Trustees Matt Newland after last week’s AGM revealed the pool was still over £11,000 short of the £30,000 needed for essential repairs.

Speaking earlier this week, he said: “As of today, we have £18,697 raised but desperately need to get to the full amount to pay for unforeseen equipment breakdowns that have plagued the pool since the summer.”

Becoming a member, joining the 100 club or enlisting for swim sessions were all ways of raising vital revenue, he added.

“We would like to thank the generosity of members of the public thus far, but in the New Year it really will be a case of ‘use it or lose it’.”

Trustees are lobbying for Cardigan’s planned new Wellbeing Centre to be located at the complex which they believe would guarantee its long-term future.

“The feasibility study carried out two years ago clearly identifies the pool as the best site,” said Mr Newland.

“It would be very short-sighted if the council spent potentially millions on a new centre, only for the pool to close due to lack of investment and represent a clear failure in well-being provision for both current and future generations.”

Meanwhile, The Friends of Cardigan Swimming Pool said they were ‘encouraged’ by the support shown at the AGM.

“The meeting did highlight the very real issues faced and that the trustees felt that having served many years it was time for a change,” they said in a statement.

“We understand that the Trust is going through a transition period, to move to a more current charity structure.

“It is likely that this will be facilitated by four of the Friends stepping in to try to ensure the pool and hall are there for generations to come.

“However, they cannot do this alone and need all the help and support the community can offer to have a fighting chance.

“The building is so much more than just a swimming pool and we hope it can be utilised to its full potential and benefit the Cardigan and surrounding area communities.

“We will continue to raise funds to help improve the facilities for all and look forward to working closely with the new Trustees when appointed.”

It was confirmed at the AGM that a Sport Wales grant of £233,000 administered by Ceredigion County Council would finance a new air handling unit and replacement boilers along with a new roof over the toddler pool.

The pool is now closed until Tuesday, January 2 for this work to be carried out.

The link to the Go Fund Me page is: www.gofundme.com/f/match-funding-for-sports-wales-grant