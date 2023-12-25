The charities were nominated to win a share of £120,000 by members of the public and were among eight in Wales to be chosen.

The two Pembrokeshire charities to have benefitted were Sandy Bear children’s bereavement charity and Milford Haven Unit 564 Of the Sea Cadet Corps.

“All support for Sandy Bear is gratefully received as much of our support to children, young people and their families is funded through community and voluntary donations with very little statutory support,” said the charity’s CEO Lee Barnett.

“This grant will help us in providing the resources and activities we use as part of our work to support those who have been bereaved or are facing a bereavement throughout Pembrokeshire and west Wales.”

Lee added that he charity has exciting plans to support more children and young people throughout 2024.

“In my first six months in post I have been immensely humbled and inspired by the work our volunteers and staff do to support young people through difficult times in their lives,” said Lee.

“Having met current beneficiaries, but also some who had the support of Sandy Bear several years ago, the positive outcomes the charity achieves are amazing”.

Lee added that Sandy Bear thanked the Benefact group, along with all the individuals, businesses and communities that have helped us over the past year.

“We also welcome discussions with anyone wanting to know more about our work, or how we could work with them over the year ahead and beyond,” he said.

For further information about Sandy Bear, visit the charity’s website and social media, or get in touch with admin@sandybear.co.uk.

Milford Haven Sea Cadets and Royal Marine Cadets said that they would use the money to help set up a STEM workshop.

"We are absolutely delighted to have been selected as a charity to receive this wonderful donation," said a spokesperson.

"We are in the process of setting up a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) workshop to complement our engineering delivery at Milford Haven Sea Cadets and Royal Marines Cadets.

"The money will help us to get that bit closer to purchasing equipment and outfitting our workshop for future generations who attend Milford Haven.

"If you would be interested is seeing what we get up to, please email recruitment@milfordhavenscc.org.uk to speak to a member of our wonderful volunteer team."

As part of the 12 days of Christmas Giving campaign, more than 27,800 votes for charities were cast by generous Welsh residents, helping to spread festive cheer for charities this Christmas.

Thanking supporters in Wales, Mark Hews, group chief executive of Benefact Group, said: “We are thrilled to be giving £120,000 to 120 fantastic charitable causes across the country and I’d like to thank every single Wales resident that took the time to nominate a charity close to their hearts.

“We know that £1,000 can make a huge difference to the incredible work that charities do and we’re looking forward to seeing how this financial boost will change lives for the better.”

Benefact Group is the third largest corporate donor in the UK and has an ambition to be the biggest. Owned by a charity, Benefact Trust, all of its available profits go to good causes.