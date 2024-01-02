The Light up a Life season holds special significance in the Hospice UK calendar, where hospices nationwide organize events to unite people together in remembering loved ones whom we have lost. Coping with loss during the festive season and winter months can be more challenging, and the Light up a Life Concert aims to provide a moment of reflection and comfort.

Collaborating as members of the Hospice UK movement, the Paul Sartori Foundation and Shalom House are excited to host their first-ever joint concert.

The musical performances feature the Haverfordwest Male Voice Choir, Paul Sartori Community Choir, Libby Noakes, Emma Louise Burton, and Jenny Noakes. There will be time to light a candle in memory of a loved one to the reflective sounds of clarinet soloist Julie Conybeare, accompanied by Margaret Blackledge, before being joined by all artists for a moving musical piece.

Open to music enthusiasts of all backgrounds, the Light up a Life Concert promises to be a heartfelt journey of remembrance and solace.

The concert will take place at St Davids Cathedral on Saturday, 27th January 2024. Doors open at 6:15 pm for a 7 pm start. Tickets are £12.50 each and are available online from www.paulsartori.org or can be purchased directly by calling 01437 763223.

Our thanks go to our event sponsors for helping the charities reduce the costs of this event to ensure that both charities benefit from this special occasion!

Castle Hot Tubs, Calon Cymru Fostering, Richard Brothers, KO Carpets, TBS Skip Hire, Thomas Turf, Lloyd & Pawlett, Nature Woodland and The Retreats Group.