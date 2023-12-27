Jason Sullivan, 54, of Stranraer Road in Pennar, appeared at Swansea Crown Court charged with assault by beating, criminal damage and disclosing a private sexual photograph with intent to cause distress.

The court heard that Sullivan was drinking with his wife and her daughter at a pub in Milford Haven on Saturday, September 9.

An argument broke out between his partner and another person, and when Sullivan got involved, a subsequent argument broke out between the pair.

Sullivan left and went back home.

When the victim returned home in the early hours of Sunday morning, she heard a crashing sound.

“The defendant was throwing a number of her items out of the upstairs window,” Mr Walters said, prosecuting.

The items included her dog’s ashes, ornaments, gifts from him and from her children, and DJ decks.

Sullivan threw a crystal coffee table out the window, and this bounced and hit the victim on her leg.

He had locked the front door so she couldn’t get inside. She tried to get in round the back of the house, but he came downstairs and grabbed her – but she managed to get free.

The court heard Sullivan then emptied tomato sauce on to the sofa, a rug, and the floor, and continued to throw items out the window until the police arrived.

The officers had to force their way in to the house and Sullivan was arrested.

He was released on bail and was ordered not to contact the victim or post about her on social media.

The victim said she received WhatsApp messages from the defendant, which initially she replied to in the hope of getting him to admit to what he had done, Mr Walters said.

On September 15, the victim was made aware that Sullivan had posted an explicit image of her on Facebook along with an obscene comment.

He took the image down, blaming it on the fact that he had been drinking.

The victim said that the image being posted “led her to feeling degraded, embarrassed, and distressed,” Mr Walters said.

Ian Ibrahim, defending, said Sullivan’s strongest mitigation was his guilty pleas, and that he had no previous convictions.

“He is remorseful for what happened,” he said.

“He went home and saw pictures of his wife who was in another property. He got completely the wrong end of the stick.”

Mr Ibrahim said the coffee table hit her as Sullivan had been “reckless”, adding: “It hit her as it went out and bounced. It wasn’t on purpose.”

Addressing the image, Mr Ibrahim said: “He regrets what happened. The photo was up for less than five minutes, he thinks two or three minutes.”

“You had that night completely lost control,” said Judge Geraint Walters.

“You were consumed by rage fuelled by alcohol – something you are not used to.

“That can be the only explanation how someone of hitherto good character lost the plot like you did that night.”

He sentenced Sullivan to eight months for disclosing a private sexual photograph with intent to cause distress and a further two months for assault by beating. He also received a one-month concurrent sentence for criminal damage.

The total 10-month sentence was suspended for 18 months. He must complete 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days and 180 hours of unpaid work.