Jill Garner, who runs Cardigan’s popular Finch Square Cafe with partner Damo Haslam, is once again throwing their doors open at Monday lunchtime offering free Christmas dinners to anyone in need.

In a Facebook post she said that they would welcome ‘everyone who would otherwise be on their own, have fallen on hard times etc, free of charge.

“We have some fantastic raffle prizes, including a food hamper, alcohol hamper, chocolate hamper and much more at £1 a strip,” she added.

“This will be drawn on the day to help cover the costs so please pop by and buy some! Let's share a little community Xmas spirit for those who need it the most.”

Over thirty diners have already booked.

The free Christmas lunch offer – first offered by the cafe last year – is Damo’s idea and comes from his own personal experience.

“Several years ago I suffered a bereavement and sort of pulled away from society,” he told the Tivyside.

“One Christmas I went to a place offering free Christmas meals in the town where I was then living.

“I kept thinking what an uplifting day it was after such a horrible week – and I have never forgotten how much better it made me feel.

“For a lot of people Christmas Day can be a very lonely experience. A person might have loads of Christmas lights on all over their house, but you have no way on knowing how they are actually feeling behind that front door.

“Having been there myself, helping out in Jill’s cafe on Christmas Day makes me feel I’m doing something worthwhile.

“We operate an open door policy – open from 12 noon meals served from 1pm. We’re going to be open all day; we won’t be turning anyone away.

“And if anyone fancies hanging around and enjoying some of the fantastic atmosphere we certainly won’t be showing them the door.

“Last year we ended up serving some of the Care in the Community workers who were looking for a bite to eat after finishing their Christmas Day shifts.

“So they ended up tucking into Christmas dinner down here – I like to think they found it a bit more festive than just grabbing a kebab!”

Jill and Damo say they are extremely grateful for the generous donations from the local community in support of their raffle.

Prizes have been donated from B&M, Haverfordwest, Finch Square café (£50 voucher), Penrallt Garden Centre, Welsh Wind Distillery, Noys Nails, The Bay Furniture Company as well as many more businesses.

To book a place at the Finch Square Cafe free Christmas lunch, either call in or phone 01239 612835 or 07899 912502 (Lucy).