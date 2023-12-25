ONE of the most adorable things you may see this year comes from a Pembrokeshire doggy day care with its special nativity scene.
Cotton’s Creche in Bethesda, Narberth, holds a canine nativity scene each year which provides a pawfect end to the year.
More than 50 dogs took part in the festive event which also starred a special new member of the Cotton’s Creche crew in Bobby the baby who was recently born to Cotton Creche’s owner Annie Thomas.
Bobby took on the role of baby Jesus and we think Bobby and all the doggos were absolutely pawfect. Take a look at the video below:
