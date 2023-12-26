The yellow warning for rain will be in place over areas of Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion between midnight and 6pm on December 27.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Heavy rain brings the potential for disruption to travel and a risk of flooding.

“Outbreaks of heavy rain will move northeastwards across Wales during Wednesday. Across the warning area 30 to 40mm of rain is expected to accumulate quite widely.

“Across high ground of south and west Wales 70 to 90mm of rain could develop during this period.

“Strong winds will likely exacerbate any impacts from the rain.

“Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.”

People in the areas affected have been told there is a slight chance of flooding, power cuts, and cancellations of delays or cancellations to public transport services.

Anyone who is travelling over this Christmas period is also urged to take care with the potential spray and flooding which could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

The Met Office’s forecast for Wales reads: “A more settled day for Boxing Day with sunny spells and lighter winds, though feeling a little colder.

“Cloud increasing from the southwest later, with rain returning in the south. Maximum temperature 8C.”

For this evening, the forecast said: “Rain sweeps northwards across the whole country, will be heavy at times on high ground as winds strengthen, strongest around the coast. Minimum temperature 2C.”

For Wednesday, a Met Office spokesperson said: “Possible coastal gales through the morning as more heavy rain continues across much of the country.

“Winds remaining strong through the day but turning drier with clear spells. Maximum temperature 12C.”

After Wednesday, the forecast reads: “Some brighter spells returning on Thursday and Friday, though often showery with strong winds.

“Rather windy and turning cooler. Turning a little more settled for Saturday.”