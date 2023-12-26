Pembrokeshire residents can book kerbside collection for their real Christmas trees after the festive period.

For a fee of £5, Christmas trees will be collected from outside residents’ homes on a designated day, before being sent to a facility in the county for shredding and composting.

The fee has been introduced as part of a range of saving options approved by Council to support a balanced budget and ensure statutory elements of the service can continue in light of the unprecedented financial situation that the Council finds itself in, a spokesperson for the local authority said.

The collection service will start from Monday, January 8 and residents wishing to have a collection can arrange one through the My Account section of the Pembrokeshire County Council website or by calling the Council contact centre on 01437 764551.

These requests can be made through the contact centre until January 5 or via My Account until January 7.

Councillor Rhys Sinnett, cabinet member for residents’ services, said: “We have been able to maintain the collection service for a small fee, however households can still take their Christmas trees to any of our Waste and Recycling Centres free of charge, bookings can be made via the Pembrokeshire County Council website, My Account or through the contact centre.

“These collections also contribute towards Pembrokeshire’s recycling performance and we are delighted to have recently been named one only five authorities in Wales to have already met the Welsh Government’s recycling target of over 70 per cent.”

More information about council services over the Christmas period, including opening hours of the contact centre and Waste and Recycling Centres, additional openings, kerbside waste and recycling collections, can be found at: pembrokeshire.gov.uk/christmas-in-pembrokeshire